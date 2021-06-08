Model promised web series role, clips released on porn website

A case was registered against four unidentified persons after a 24-year-old model alleged that she was hired by them to act in a web series but she found the clips that she had shot for on a porn website, police said on Tuesday.

The woman told police the accused shot some intimate scenes, purportedly for the web series, in Madh island near Malad in March this year, an official said.

Advertisement

''However, she found these clips on a porn website, after which she filed a complaint. We have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the identity of the four who cheated her in this manner,'' the Malwani police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)