Royal Scandal: Arrest and Allegations Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
British police are contacting former protection officers of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for information regarding allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday for suspected misconduct in a public office. The British government considers removing him from the royal succession after the investigation completes.
British police on Friday initiated contact with former protection officers of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother, urging them to report any allegations of sex offenses linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, arrested on his 66th birthday, faces suspicion of public office misconduct.
A British official indicated that the government might draft legislation to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from royal succession, pending the police investigation. The change, since he is eighth in line, requires international agreement where King Charles reigns, the official stated.
In the context of another inquiry, London's Metropolitan Police are identifying officers once serving the royal to share any pertinent information. Mountbatten-Windsor, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, recently settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, accusing him of abuse during her teens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
