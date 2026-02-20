Royal Scandal: Arrest and Allegations Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

British police on Friday initiated contact with former protection officers of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother, urging them to report any allegations of sex offenses linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, arrested on his 66th birthday, faces suspicion of public office misconduct.

A British official indicated that the government might draft legislation to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from royal succession, pending the police investigation. The change, since he is eighth in line, requires international agreement where King Charles reigns, the official stated.

In the context of another inquiry, London's Metropolitan Police are identifying officers once serving the royal to share any pertinent information. Mountbatten-Windsor, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, recently settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, accusing him of abuse during her teens.

(With inputs from agencies.)