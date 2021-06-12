Left Menu

Kevin Bacon to play antagonist in 'Toxic Avenger' reboot

Bacon currently features in Showtimes crime drama series City on a Hill. He recently wrapped filming for crime thriller One Way with Travis Fimmel.

Kevin Bacon to play antagonist in 'Toxic Avenger' reboot
Actor Kevin Bacon will essay the role of villain in Legendary’s reboot of the 1984 film ''Toxic Avenger''.

Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary re-imagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action comedy hit.

Bacon, the Hollywood star known with films such as ''Footloose'', ''A Few Good Men'', ''Hollow Man'' and ''Mystic River'' to his credits, joins Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Toxic Avenger'' will cover environmental themes and subvert the superhero genre in the vein of ''Deadpool''.

Blair has also penned the script for the film, which will follow a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak.

The man must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz from Troma Entertainment will serve as producers.

The long and successful run of ''The Toxic Avenger'' spawned sequels ''The Toxic Avenger Part II'' (1989) and ''The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie'' (1989).

A third independent sequel, titled ''Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV'', was released in 2000.

The intellectual property (IP) also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

