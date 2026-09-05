UN Adopts 'Correct the Map' Resolution, Challenges Outdated Cartography

The UN General Assembly's adoption of the 'Correct the Map' resolution marks a global pivot towards accurate map projections. India supports the move but stresses technological neutrality, ensuring flexibility for countries and cartographers. The shift away from Mercator projection addresses misconceptions in landmass sizes while promoting equal-area representations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 12:43 IST
UN Adopts 'Correct the Map' Resolution, Challenges Outdated Cartography
Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri (Photo/UNTV). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic move, the United Nations General Assembly has formally adopted the 'Correct the Map' resolution with an overwhelming majority of 164 to 1 votes. The resolution signifies a global shift away from the reliance on 16th-century Mercator projections, which often distort the size of landmasses.

India, while supporting the resolution, emphasized the importance of technological neutrality. Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri stated, 'Our delegation supports accurate cartographic representation but insists on methodological flexibility, allowing countries and cartographers to choose projections that best meet their needs.'

Despite its navigational benefits, the Mercator projection misrepresents areas like Greenland and Africa, with the latter being 14 times larger than Greenland. The resolution encourages the use of equal-area projections to offer a more realistic view of the globe's geography.

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