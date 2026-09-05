Shelton Shines, Tiafoe Triumphs: Thrilling US Open Battles Propel Stars Forward

Ben Shelton overcame Denis Shapovalov's challenge to advance to the US Open fourth round after a grueling four-set match. Shelton now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Frances Tiafoe continues his winning streak, setting up a clash with Daniil Medvedev. Both Americans aim for further success as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 12:51 IST
Shelton Shines, Tiafoe Triumphs: Thrilling US Open Battles Propel Stars Forward
Ben Shelton (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Rising American tennis star Ben Shelton emerged victorious after a strenuous encounter with Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the US Open, securing his place in the fourth round. The tightly contested match saw Shelton prevail 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, stretching into the early hours of Saturday as Shelton maintained his flawless record against Shapovalov in their ATP head-to-head meetings.

Shelton's resilience was on full display, particularly when the match's balance shifted in the first two sets, both decided by tie-breaks. With opportunities to serve out the second set at 5-4 and 6-5, Shelton faced fierce resistance from Shapovalov who forced a decider. However, Shelton regained momentum, leveraging Shapovalov's lapse in form to secure crucial breaks and dominate the latter part of the match.

Next up, Shelton will challenge former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, fresh off a win over 18th seed Jiri Lehecka, while fellow American Frances Tiafoe continues his strong performance in New York. Tiafoe, marked by his commanding one-hour and 59-minute match against Valentin Vacherot, will face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev. The stage is set for high-stakes encounters as the tournament intensifies.

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