Culture Takes Centre Stage in UN’s New Decade for Sustainable Development

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 2027–2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, creating a ten-year framework that places heritage, creativity, cultural participation and the creative economy closer to the centre of global development decisions. Initiated by Viet Nam and supported by a cross-regional group of countries and the Group of Friends of Culture, the resolution received overwhelming backing from Member States, with 174 voting in favour, one against and none abstaining.

The decision comes as communities face conflict, climate threats, inequality and growing pressure on international cooperation, giving countries a shared platform for using culture to strengthen resilience, support livelihoods and build trust across social and political divides. Backed by 103 co-sponsors, the resolution also signals that cultural policy is increasingly being viewed as part of economic, environmental and social planning rather than a separate area reserved mainly for heritage institutions and the arts.

UNESCO Will Turn the Commitment Into Practical Action

UNESCO will lead implementation of the Decade and prepare an Action Plan in consultation with governments, United Nations agencies, cultural professionals, civil society groups, communities, regional organizations and financing partners. This plan is expected to convert the resolution's broad vision into practical priorities, stronger partnerships and measurable programmes that countries can adapt to their own cultural landscapes and development needs.

The agency will draw on its Culture Conventions, policy knowledge, international networks, data and existing programmes to support coordinated work across the decade. These resources could help countries protect cultural heritage, expand participation in cultural life, strengthen creative industries and include cultural knowledge in areas such as education, climate adaptation, tourism, gender equality, youth empowerment and peacebuilding.

Nayef Al-Fayez, UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Culture, described the proclamation as a renewed global commitment to culture as a driving force for sustainable development. He praised Viet Nam's leadership and the support provided by the resolution's core group, co-sponsors and the Group of Friends of Culture, while confirming UNESCO's readiness to turn the political commitment into stronger policies, investment and action that benefit people in every region.

Culture Brings Economic Value and Community Resilience

Culture contributes far more than artistic expression or the preservation of historic places, since it also shapes identity, knowledge, community relationships and the ways people respond to difficult changes. Cultural and creative industries generate an estimated 3.39% of global gross domestic product and account for an average of 3.55% of employment, creating income and business opportunities while encouraging innovation and economic diversification.

The Decade covers tangible heritage such as buildings, monuments and archaeological sites, alongside living traditions, languages, craftsmanship, music, performance and other forms of intangible heritage. It also recognizes that access to cultural life can support inclusion and human rights, especially when women, young people, Indigenous Peoples and marginalized communities have meaningful control over how their knowledge and creative work are represented, protected and shared.

A Cultural Bridge Beyond the 2030 Development Agenda

The proclamation builds on the 2024 Pact for the Future, where Member States recognized culture as a key part of sustainable development and committed to integrating it into economic, social and environmental strategies. The 2025 Sevilla Commitment added further support by recognizing the contribution of culture and the creative economy while calling for adequate public funding and investment in cultural infrastructure.

Political momentum also grew at MONDIACULT 2025, where more than 100 culture ministers supported the inclusion of culture as an independent goal in a future United Nations development framework. Running through the final four years of the 2030 Agenda and into the opening years of the framework that follows it, the Decade offers countries an important opportunity to connect present commitments with future priorities through sustained cooperation, financing, policy development and monitoring.

The real test will be whether international recognition produces visible changes within communities, from protecting threatened heritage and supporting artists to strengthening local creative businesses and incorporating cultural knowledge into climate and development programmes. The decade-long framework gives governments and partners time to build those systems, measure their impact and demonstrate that culture is not an optional addition to development, but part of how societies create fairer, safer and more resilient futures.

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