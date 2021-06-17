Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn to lead 'Daddio' from director Christy Hall

''Suspiria'' star Dakota Johnson is set to collaborate with Oscar winner Sean Penn for upcoming drama ''Daddio''.

The movie will be written and directed by Christy Hall, known for writing and executive producing Netflix series ''I'm Not Okay With This'', reported Deadline.

Described as a ''contained yet kinetic drama'', the film explores the complexities of human connection, proving that a ''chance encounter with a total stranger can change a person’s life''.

The story follows a young woman, who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi. ''The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night… striking up the most unexpected conversation. ''What begins as amusing chit chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful, then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability,'' the official plotline read.

Johnson and Ro Donnelly will produce the project through their TeaTime Pictures along with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Hall.

