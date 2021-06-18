The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Creator wants to tell “more stories” on Chromatic Ribbon

Pendleton Ward- and Duncan Trussell-created The Midnight Gospel released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. Now fans are demanding for Season 2 of the animated series.

Netflix typically renews a series within one year of the last one aired. According to that theory, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 should have been renewed in spring or summer this year because the first season of the anime series premiered in April last year. But there is no official confirmation on it as yet.

It seems Netflix would take a lot longer. The streaming giant is also dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for an indefinite time. So, some delay might be expected but it should not take long to work on production, as the series is a computer-animated program.

The creator Duncan Trussell recently weighed in on the matter."[The world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is a very big world. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details. Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can," said Duncan.

Looking toward the future, Duncan Trussell is hopeful. In an interview with Deadline last year, he stated, "Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar."

"But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea—and now, it's living on Netflix forever," he added.

He also told, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

The Midnight Gospel revolves around the story of a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

The first season consists of eight episodes. Each episode revolves around Clancy's travels through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast.

If The Midnight Gospel Season 2 happen anytime it would show more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

Almost all the voiceover artist would return from the previous season including Duncan Trussell (as Clancy Gilroy), Phil Hendrie (Universe Simulator), Christiana P (Bobua), Maria Bamford (Butt Demon), Steve Little (Captain Byrce), Dong Lussenhop (Daniel Hoops), Joey 'Coco' Diaz (Chuck Charles), Stephen Root (Bill Taft), and Johnny Pemberton (Cornelius).

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix anime series.

