Anushka Sharma is in love with her new haircut

Actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, gave a glimpse of her new haircut.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:13 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, gave a glimpse of her new haircut. Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who is currently in London, posted a string of pictures of her flaunting her chopped hair. And it's actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recommended Anushka a salon from where she can get her haircut done.

Along with the pictures, Anushka also expressed her happiness on getting a new look 'post baby hair fall'. "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more," she captioned the post.

Fans are in complete awe of Anushka's short hair. "You look so hot," a user commented.

"Adorable. This look suits you," another one wrote. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Vamika in January this year. They all came to London for the recently held finals of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

