Jimmy Sheirgill on OTT boom amid COVID-19: It increased options of entertainment

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill says even though nothing can match up to the experience of watching a film on a big screen, the contribution of OTT platforms in providing entertainment amid the coronavirus pandemic should not be ignored.

Cinemas pulled their shutters down last year in mid-March when the pandemic hit the globe and continues to remain closed in most parts of India as the country recovers from the second wave of COVID-19.

Sheirgill, whose next film ''Collar Bomb'' is set for a digital release, believes the web medium has been a blessing for both the film industry and the audiences amid these testing times.

"We are human beings and we easily adapt to any kind of situation. Because of the pandemic as theatres are shut we were still getting to watch movies sitting at home. Because of OTT, we have so many options for our entertainment. ''We should be happy that these platforms have given us the scope of entertainment while we have been sitting at home," Sheirgill, who has been part of web series such as ''Rangbaaz Phirse'' and ''Your Honor'', told PTI in a zoom interview.

The actor, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Maachis", "Yahaan", "A Wednesday", "Special 26", "Tanu weds Manu", and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster" franchise, said theatres will continue to exist.

"When theatres open up we will go back to watching movies in cinema halls. Probably, value theatre experience more, like this is the place where we would come to enjoy and get entertained," he added.

''Collar Bomb'' revolves around police officer Manoj Hesi (Sheirgill) whose life turns upside down when he is forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school.

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoning, the film also stars actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande.

Sheirgill said he loves the thriller genre and it was fun working on the movie. ''I love thrillers and working on it isn't easy, one has to be alert always. It is an interesting story set against time.'' The actor said he was initially offered ''Collar Bomb'' before the coronavirus pandemic started, but it was during the lockdown last year that he decided to work on the project.

The team started filming in November 2020 in Himachal Pradesh with all necessary COVID-19 protocols in place. Shooting for the movie has been a memorable experience, said Sheirgill, who believes one needs to adapt to the new way of filming amid the pandemic.

''When things open up we have to, at some point, step out. We would earlier shoot freely and roam around post-pack-up. But not anymore now.

''Besides the producers, the government also regularly monitors the situation on sets. It has been a different experience to shoot with restrictions and in bio bubble. It was my first film when lockdown opened up so in that sense it is a memorable film of my career." ''Collar Bomb'', produced by Yodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, will release on Disney + Hotstar on July 9.

