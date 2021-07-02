Killing Eve Season 4 starts filming, possible spin-off in future

Killing Eve Season 4 will mark an end to the British spy thriller television series. The fourth season was renewed before the release of the third season in April. The show is expected to be consisting of eight episodes long. However, Albeit Eve and Villanelle's journey is coming to a close, and it's going to be fantastic and crazy and fans can be assured that the final season will be a memorable one.

The president of original programming for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said in a statement, "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away."

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 has already begun on June 7, 2021, but it is expected to air sometime next year in 2022. Fan's favorite Jodie Comer is back to play her antihero role in the series. She plays a psychopathic and skilled assassin, Villanelle.

Speaking on the red carpet at Sunday night's (June 6, 2021) BAFTA Awards, Jodie said filming started "tomorrow". She also shared how she feels about playing the iconic role.

She added: "Don't worry I've pre-ordered my taxi, I'm not gonna' be hungover, I'll be very sensible."

Jodie Comer went on saying, "Yes, I think that's the thing I'm going to miss the most. I was thinking, somebody asked me this the other day, it's the mischief, it's getting away with all that trouble."

The creators already confirmed Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will reprise their roles as Villanelle and Eve respectively 8. While talking about the other cast members, the main characters are likely to return including Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw), and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In Season 3 Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as Niko Polastri, and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been given, however, the relationship between Villanelle and Eve Polastri is likely remaining central to the story. The eighth episode of the final season is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal. The previous seasons have been written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

According to THR, there's a possibility of Killing Eve spin-off series. Therefore fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. There is no trailer for Killing Eve Season 4, yet, we will update you as soon as we get any information from the makers.

