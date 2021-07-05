Is Dracula Season 2 on cards? Get updates on Netflix, BBC’s opinion!

Dracula is always a highly preferred horror series across the world. The series lovers are desperately waiting for the news encircling its future. They are wondering whether Dracula Season 2 will ever take place or not. The series accumulated many positive reviews and nominated for TV Choice Awards under the category of Best New Drama and Best Actor. Claes Bang is nominated as Best Actor.

As of now, it is not clear whether there will be a Dracula Season 2. The show was initially pitched as a limited series, which was premiered on 1 January 2020. Although it seems Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion as it ended with Dracula finally getting eternal peace, some fans are assuming that the second season could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation.

Later in a conversation with Radio Times, Mark Gatiss (who played as Frank Renfield) told that there is a possibility of making Dracula Season 2. He earlier said that killing a vampire is a hard task. He also said, "Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Meanwhile, when the creator Steven Moffat was asked about Dracula Season 2, he said, "that would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it?" He continued, "So you'll have to wait and see."

The series star Claes Bang has offered updates on Dracula Season 2, but the world is passing through a major pandemic leaving several TV series pending in terms of filming. However, the series aficionadas strongly believe that BBC One or Netflix will surely renew Dracula for Season 2.

Netflix said to have been brutal with its axe. Claes Bang revealed to Digital Spy that a decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. He said that he 'would love to do one more'.

He continued, "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one."

"But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back to those people. It was one of the best things in have ever been on," he added.

If Dracula returns for Season 2, many main casts are likely to return to the series. As mentioned above, Mark Gatiss has already expressed his interest to return in the second season.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have any official renewal and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix and other TV series.

