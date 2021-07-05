Succession Season 3 will return soon, battle encircling Waystar RoyCo.’s ownership

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, has indirectly revealed that Succession season 3 is returning this fall after a long gap. Moreover, according to the series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett, Succession will come to an end after a maximum of five seasons.

Succession Season 3's production is currently underway. Georgia Pritchett said that the creator Jesse Armstrong is only in charge of next season.

Georgia Pritchett said to The Times "I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four." "We're at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

Succession Season 3 will show the battle encircling the ownership of Waystar RoyCo. and the relationship between father and son. In a conversation with Backstage, Jeremy Strong compared Andre Agassi with his character in Succession as he was recently reading the book 'Open' (autobiography of the author) by Andre Agassi.

"[Agassi] had a very difficult relationship with his father. A similar through line can be found on the pitch-black satire about the Roys, a media family of billionaires; each character, including Strong's Kendall, is in some way vying for the affirmation of iron-fisted patriarch Logan (Brian Cox)," said the actor.

Succession Season 3 introduces some new faces including:

· Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer

· Linda Emond as Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

· Jihae Kim as Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

· Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, Sandy's daughter,

· Dasha Nekrasova as Comfry, a crisis PR representative,

· Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes involved in the ownership of Waystar,

· Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, a tech founder and CEO

HBO is yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the HBO series.

