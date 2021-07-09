Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander, Shohreh Aghdashloo to lead 'The Alchemist' movie

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:44 IST
The film adaptation of author Paul Coelho's bestseller ''The Alchemist'' will feature actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The project, which comes from Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Netter Films, and PalmStar Media, will start production in Morocco in September this year, reported Deadline.

''The Alchemist'', which was published in English in 1993, follows Santiago, a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to the pyramids of Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding a treasure there.

De Souza will essay the lead role of Santiago, alongside Hollander and Aghdashloo. The ensemble cast includes Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour, and Ashraf Barhom.

Kevin Frakes of PalmStar Media will direct the film adaptation. He co-wrote the script with Ryan Kreston.

''Paulo Coelho wrote it best. When you really want something to happen, the whole universe will conspire so that your wish comes true.

''It has long been my dream to bring this story to the world, and now we can do that in a way that speaks to Coelho's vision, with a cast and crew that represents the global well of support for æThe Alchemist','' Frakes said.

Will Smith and Jon Mone will produce the project through their banner Westbrook Studios, alongside Frakes and Raj Singh for PalmStar; and Gil Netter for Netter Films.

