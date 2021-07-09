Kiefer Sutherland boards 'The First Lady' series at Showtime
Kiefer Sutherland is set to portray former US president Franklin D Roosevelt in Showtime's upcoming show ''The First Lady''.
The ''Designated Survivor'' actor joins Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson in the anthology series, reported Deadline.
Created by Aaron Cooley, the show is described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.
The inaugural season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson), Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis).
The cast includes Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford and ''Handmaid’s Tale'' actor O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama.
''The First Lady'' will be produced by Lionsgate TV and Showtime.
Cooley is writing the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.
