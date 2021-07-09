Left Menu

Kiefer Sutherland boards 'The First Lady' series at Showtime

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:07 IST
Kiefer Sutherland boards 'The First Lady' series at Showtime
  • Country:
  • United States

Kiefer Sutherland is set to portray former US president Franklin D Roosevelt in Showtime's upcoming show ''The First Lady''.

The ''Designated Survivor'' actor joins Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson in the anthology series, reported Deadline.

Created by Aaron Cooley, the show is described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

The inaugural season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson), Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis).

The cast includes Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford and ''Handmaid’s Tale'' actor O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama.

''The First Lady'' will be produced by Lionsgate TV and Showtime.

Cooley is writing the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021