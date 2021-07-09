Left Menu

Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh get praise from 'Fukrey' director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

After 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns', filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has once again collaborated with actors Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma for the OTT show 'Chutzpah'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:07 IST
Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba . Image Credit: ANI
After 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns', filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has once again collaborated with actors Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma for the OTT show 'Chutzpah'. "It is a new-age web show that requires the same kind of energy, quirk, vision and commitment of attempting something unique as 'Fukrey'.

"Both Varun and Manjot have a good understanding of their respective characters which are quite funny and relatable and they are fit for the parts they play in the show," Mrighdeep Singh Lamba said. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Chutzpah' is directed by Simarpreet Singh.

The web show, which showcases the relevance of the internet and social media in everyone's life, will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23. Actors Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan are also a part of the upcoming show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

