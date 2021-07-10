Lata Mangeshkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Wishes are pouring in from every corner as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turned 72 on Saturday. Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar also wished him in the sweetest possible way. Taking to her Twitter handle, Mangeshkar shared a throwback picture with the veteran cricketer and wrote, "Sunil Gavaskar- who does not know this name in the world of cricket. I liked his cricket very much, I always wanted him to keep playing and not take retirement as it seemed about Sachin too."

In another tweet, the veteran singer revealed that Gavaskar sings too. "Sunil Gavaskar ji is very funny. The special thing is that he also sings. Today is his birthday, I wish him the very best. May God always keep him happy and he always stays healthy," she added. Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3092 runs.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He was also the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. He held the record for the most number of Test tons until 2005 and also became the first India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. (ANI)

