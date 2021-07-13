Jyoti Group's Rishabh Sachdev to produce two films starring Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati, directed by Mrigank Pandey this year

MUMBAI, India, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the year Jyoti group has been looking forward to as two of their films are being announced to go on floors in 2021. Both the films will be shot in various locations of India and shooting will commence shortly. The pre-production is in process and the team is out for recee. With major releases being on OTT, producers are encouraged to churn films in large numbers and release in short span.

Rishabh Sachdev plans to produce an action film with a prominent star cast in 2021. ''Coming from Mumbai has its advantages as I have access to the best industry professionals who can create the classiest and high-quality content. I am waiting for the situation to get better,'' says Rishabh who has produced the advertisement campaign of 'Vaamoz'. He is owner of Jyoti Group, under which is Jyoti Construction, Jyoti Surgicals and Jyoti Hotels. As a young producer who is full of ideas, Rishabh aims to venture into unexplored realms of production and film making by experimenting with new themes and subjects.

Advertisement

He is a producer and actor, known for Vaamoz Ad 1 (2020), Vaamoz Ad 3 Introduction (2020) and Vaamoz Application Ad 4 (Tu hi Bol de) (2020).

Bollywood right now needs more funding, and producers and investors like Rishabh Sachdev, who are risk-takers and offer something different to the industry by choosing different subjects for films, which can help the industry rise again.

About Jyoti Group: Jyoti group started 25 years back with Jyoti developers, Jyoti surgical & Jyoti dwelling hotel - Jyoti group majorly is into construction business, have constructed multiple residential projects across Mumbai, Jyoti surgicals are with tie ups with government hospitals to supply surgical goods, Jyoti hotels consist of a three start property in Andheri area.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)