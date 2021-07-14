Britain's Royal Navy reports COVID outbreak in Carrier Strike Group

Britain's Royal Navy says there's been a coronavirus outbreak within its Carrier Strike Group, which includes its flagship carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy says a “small number” of crew within the ships on deployment have tested positive.

He adds all personnel have been fully vaccinated and there are a number of “mitigation measures on board,” including masks, social distancing and a track and trace system.

The spokesman says there would be no effects on the operations tasks of the carrier group, which is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment that involves visits to some 40 countries and 70 engagements.

The carrier group, which also includes a U.S. destroyer and 10 Marine Corps F35-B fighters, is currently in the Indo-Pacific region. News of the coronavirus infections comes a day after Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed an investigation was being undertaken into the death of a a crew member of the Type 23 frigate HMS Kent, which is part of the carrier group. The cause of death was not revealed.

