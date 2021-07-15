Will Peaky Blinders show Helen McCrory as Polly in Season 6 after her death in April 2021?

When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 come back? This million-dollar question continues to chase fans across the world who are ardently waiting for the sixth season for a long time. Here we will try to find out the possibility of some actors' comeback from the previous seasons with the closest unsolved angles in the plot.

In January 2021, Season 6 was announced to be the final season of Peaky Blinders. The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was halted on April 29, due to false-positive COVID-19 reports received for a crew member. He and the other crew members who came into contact with him were asked to self-isolate themselves. However, the official Twitter handle of Peaky Blinders tweeted on May 28 this year citing, "It's a wrap!..." which means the cast and crew wrapped up the filming.

It's a wrap! Huge thanks to the cast and crew of #PeakyBlinders season 6. You've given this one everything. And it's going to be epic... 📷 @RobertViglasky pic.twitter.com/9QGfWcd2uJ — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) May 28, 2021

According to Express.co.uk, Peaky Blinder's creator, Steven Knight teased that the series would take place between World Wars, while Season 6 would end with the starting of World War II. Soon after his teasing, fans started wondering that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump of a decade as Season 5 started in 1929 and World War II started in 1939 in reality.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in the upcoming Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Annabelle Wallis is likely to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season, Digital Spy earlier noted. On the other hand, the actress Kate Phillips said about the character Linda Shelby in a conversation to the above media outlet. "I'd like to think she's going to be around and maybe there might be some reconciliation, but also you know her fury is pretty palpable by the end of episode five."

On 16 April 2021, it was announced that Helen McCrory, who played the character of Polly Gray, had died after a battle with cancer. We still don't know whether McCrory had filmed any scenes for Peaky Blinders Season 6 before her death. She was seen in the series' 30 episodes between 2013 and 2019.

Alternatively, many viewers are wondering that the last Peaky Blinders Season 6 can focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). The previous season exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

The good news for Peaky Blinders is that a feature film has already been announced to extend the story as Season 6 will mark end to the series. The filming of the strip is over and it is currently in the post-production. So, we all are waiting for the release date.

