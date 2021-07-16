Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74’s storyboard: Limited-time sneak peak released

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 is close to the final release. The upcoming chapter will be out on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around one to three days before the release.

Fans can also follow the scan, which comes out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. The official Twitter account of Dragon Ball official site has released a sneak peak of the first few pages. You can go through the twitter post below:

The previous chapter follows Granolah the Survivor arc that reached into a new fight as Goku lost his first session against Granolah. Granolah had reached into a new level of his ultra Instinct mastery. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 also revealed that Goku needs more training to win the fight. The chapter ended with Vegeta taking his next turn.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 will follow the fighting between Vegeta and Granolah and will showcase their power, which will be quite interesting and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 can show Vegeta mocking Granolah. Next chapter might also reveal more about Granolah's past. Perhaps Granolah will be so furious that he will unleash more power against the Saiyan Prince, who will most likely also show off the hidden powers he unlocked after training with Beerus, reported Epicstream.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 would also focus on Freeza, who could prove himself as a powerful villain. It will reveal the powers of the strongest man in the Saiyan and the universe. Vegeta, the prince of Saiyan, would take special training to face the most powerful person on the planet. It's now his turn to make some tricks against the enemy.

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

