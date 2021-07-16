Boruto Episode 208 spoilers: Momoshiki revives, Bolts manage to rescue Naruto

Boruto-Naruto Next Generations Episode 208 is just a few hours behind its release. It will be out on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM Japanese Standard Time. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the storyline.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 208 is officially titled "Momoshiki's Manifestation." The upcoming chapter will follow Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who suddenly arises inside Boruto. The viewers will see a vital change in the game for New Team Seven. The trailer and the synopsis for Boruto Episode 208 are out.

According to TV Tokyo Japan, Boruto Episode 208 will show, "Bolts, who were severely damaged by the attack of the New Seventh Group, were in danger of being wiped out again by the angry counterattack of Boro. However, after taking over Bolt's consciousness, which was fainted by the attack of Boro, Momoshiki of the Otsutsugi clan suddenly revives! And he showed tremendous power in front of the amazing salad, Mitsuki and Kawaki. Bolts managed to rescue Naruto and return to the village after a deadly battle. However, although Bolt himself has no memory, Sasuke talks to Salad and Mitsuki who are worried about the incident that happened to Bolt during the battle!"

In the previous episode, Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki continued the fight against Boro. However, Boroi wakes up and revitalizes. Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki realize that Boro will keep on regenerating.

Boroto wonders if the battle ends soon. Mitsuki says they need to plan together and they can't leave the place soon. According to Kawaki, they need to attack Boro immediately. Meanwhile, Boro is naked since his clothes got destroyed. Boro asks Team Seven to fight with him. Sarada remembers that Kawaki told her about Boro's limit and that it is their key to win this fight after destroying Boro's core.

Therefore if they destroy the 'core', Boro will not generate and they will easily get the victory. Sarada keeps on using her Sharingan to locate the 'core.' Meanwhile, Mitsuki strikes with Striking Shadow Snake Assault that bites Boro.

However, Sarada finds out the 'core' but she is worried and thinks about how to make New Team Seven aware of it. Sarada unleashs Chidori, takes the heart out, and manages to free Lord Seventh. But Boro tramples Mitsuki. Boruto changes into a new form with a blue line Karma and a horn.

Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 208 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

