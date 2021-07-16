Rajasthan govt issues fresh guidelines to combat COVID-19

The Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines announcing curbs on gatherings ahead of upcoming religious festivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The three-tier public discipline guidelines 5.0 will come into effect from July 17.

Advertisement

As per the guidelines, religious processions of 'Kavad Yatra' and gatherings on Eid-ul-Adha will not be permitted in the wake of the pandemic.

Chaturmas festival is organised in many places of the state by the Jain community and many other people. This event lasts for four months. Devotees from all over the world come to participate in this event. Such events will not be allowed in any public and religious place, the guidelines said.

They said there will be a ban on all religious events.

The government appealed to people to take adequate precautions and follow the coronavirus protocol. As far as possible, stay at home and offer prayers with family members, it said.

As per the guidelines, swimming pools will not be allowed to open. Public parks will remain open from 5 am to 4 pm, they said, adding persons who have taken at least one dose (first dose) of Covid vaccine will be allowed to enter parks from 4 pm to 8 pm.

All the district magistrates, commissioners of police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of ''No Mask No Movement''.

The district administration will ensure monitoring of violation of quarantine rules and Covid appropriate behavior in all urban and rural areas, the guidelines said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)