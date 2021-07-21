The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release could delay, what latest we know!

The superhero TV series, The Umbrella Academy has already been renewed for Season 3 in November 2020. Although the filming was halted due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the production has begun on February 7, 2021. But it's still unclear when exactly The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is going to drop on Netflix.

Earlier Netflix reported that the filming for The Umbrella Academy would conclude in August 2021. But later What's On Netflix reported that filming won't start until February. Therefore, fans will have to wait a long to see The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

As of now, it is also not clear whether The Umbrella Academy Season 3 would be the final season of the show, however, the series will consist of 10 episodes. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot to the television and the movie projects, most of the productions are getting delayed. In recent times, some of the productions are getting back to work. And The Umbrella Academy Season 3 production is too under processing, so, we can predict that the third season will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

The superhero series is created by the showrunner Steve Blackman. Those who are new to the series may read the synopsis.

The Umbrella Academy is set in a universe where 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously at 12:00 PM on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and turned into a superhero team that he calls "The Umbrella Academy" – the show title.

Hargreeves gives the children numbers rather than names, but they eventually are named by their robot-mother, Grace Hargreeves (played by Jordan Claire Robbins). She named them as Luther/ Number One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Allison/ Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/ Four (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben/ Six (Justin H. Min), and Vanya/Seven (Elliot Page).

While putting six of his children to work fighting crime, Reginald keeps Vanya apart from her siblings' activities, as she supposedly demonstrates no powers of her own.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 is set in the present day, where Luther is part ape and has lived on the moon for four years, Allison is a famous actress, Vanya is a violinist, Klaus has a drug addiction, Five disappeared sixteen years earlier, Ben, now deceased, is a ghost able to converse only with Klaus, and Diego has become a vigilante with a penchant for trouble. The estranged siblings learn that Reginald has died and gathered for his funeral. Five returns from the future, revealing that a global apocalypse is imminent, but is chased by time-traveling operatives Hazel and Cha-Cha. Meanwhile, the reunited siblings try to uncover the secrets behind Reginald Hargreeves' life, as their dysfunctional relationships are strained further.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 takes place just after the first season. Failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes skewed, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas. Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel manages to travel back ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives, and attempts to reunite them to stop this new apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. The Academy has five children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy.

All the siblings are returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers. Ritu Arya (as Lila Pitts), Diego's love interest and The Handler's adopted daughter. Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus. Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves) are also joining The Umbrella Academy team.

The ten episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are titled: Meet the Family, The World's Biggest Ball of Twine, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the End of the World, Six Bells, and Oblivion.

The release date of the superhero series has not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

