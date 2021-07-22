Left Menu

Jennifer Winget tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Jennifer Winget on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and informed her fans that she is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely fine.Down but not out...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:36 IST
Jennifer Winget tests positive for COVID-19
Actor Jennifer Winget on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and informed her fans that she is asymptomatic and feeling ''absolutely fine.

''Down but not out... Yes, it's true. Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don't be,'' Winget wrote.

The actor, best known for featuring on popular shows like ''Dill Mill Gayye'', ''Beyhadh'' and ''Bepannah'', thanked her well-wishers for their constant love and support.

''Here to report that I am quarantining, whining, and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier, and raring to go. ''Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid ain't got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know,'' she wrote.

On the work front, Winget had last year featured on the second season of the thriller show ''Beyhadh'' which was later canceled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

She also made her digital debut in 2020, with the ALTBalaji series, ''code''.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 13 fatalities on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

