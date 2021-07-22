Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex Unveils a Clutter-Breaking Campaign Featuring the Iconic Crime Master Gogo, Showcasing Its Blockbuster Movie Offerings

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The campaign features veteran actor Shakti Kapoor returning in his timeless Crime Master Gogo avatar • Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also feature as a part of the campaign highlighting the movie offerings available under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex Catch the TVC here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCIypZIDs5Y Reviving an iconic character from Indian cinema, Disney+ Hotstar launched their latest TVC, showcasing the immense popularity of the blockbuster direct-to-digital movies releases under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The film features actor Shakti Kapoor, returning after more than 25 years as the timeless Crime Master Gogo. The iconic entertainer shares the screen with his daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Also welcoming him back is actor Karisma Kapoor from the classic film 'Andaz Apna Apna' produced by Mr. Vinay Sinha (copyright: Vinay Pictures).

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the film shows Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo turned salesman who is selling the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex proposition to people. However, on learning that the audiences are already enjoying the latest movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Crime Master Gogo causes mayhem in town staying true to his famed dialogue "Aya hoon, kuchtohlootkarjaunga!".

"Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex has built a library of both blockbuster and highly acclaimed films that have garnered a spectacular response from India's movie-loving audiences," said Sidharth Shakdher, Executive Vice President, Disney+ Hotstar. "Through our new marketing campaign, we are celebrating the success of our exclusive, made-for-the-big-screen movie releases on Multiplex, and announcing the upcoming blockbusters. The campaign aims to entertain with the evergreen Shakti Kapoor reprising his iconic character, Crime Master Gogo, and the hilarity that ensues when Gogo takes on the role of a salesperson for Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex," he added.

The campaign underlines the platform's continued commitment to delivering the biggest and most-anticipated movies of India's mega-stars, like the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, and Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal - all releasing under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner within a three-month window.

Actor Shakti Kapoor said, "Love and appreciation from audiences have kept my characters alive even after all these years, and I am so happy to have recreated the Crime Master Gogo look for Disney+ Hotstar. Reliving those moments again was made even more special because it was the first time that I got to share the screen with my daughter Shraddha. Back in the day, we could have never imagined that movies could be accessible to people at all times with just the touch of a button. But Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex has ensured that the latest movies reach audiences at home." Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex ushers in a re-imagined 'first-day-first-show' for fans by releasing the most anticipated movies directly to digital, featuring some of the biggest and most loved actors. These include upcoming titles Bhuj: The Pride of India, Hungama 2, and Bhoot Police and already released Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar, late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz, Jimmy Sheirgill in Collar Bomb, Kirti Kulhari in Shaadisthan, Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase, amongst others. Fans can also enjoy regional language movies including Mookuthi Amman, Bhoomi, Teddy, and Paramapadham Vilayuttu released under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner which has received a positive response from the audience across the country. To access Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex and enjoy the magic of blockbuster movies, users need an active subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

About Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar (erstwhile Hotstar) is one of India's largest premium streaming platforms that has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from their favorite TV shows and movies to sporting extravaganzas. With the widest range of content in India, Disney+ Hotstar offers more than 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 8 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event, including the IPL. Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a large selection of Disney+ Originals, latest American shows, blockbuster Hollywood movies and award-winning content from International studios; whereas with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, users get access to Disney content in local languages, exclusive new content from the Hotstar Specials label, access to STAR network serials before television, and the latest and best of live sporting action. In its earlier avatar, the Hotstar mobile app has notched 400 Mn+ downloads, making it one of the most in-demand apps in India and also secured top spots on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. The app's success reflects its highly evolved video streaming technology as well as the quality of experience across devices and platforms.

