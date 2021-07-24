Left Menu

Mathura's Dwarkadhish temple ready for month of 'Shravan', devotees without mask banned

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:11 IST
''Devotees would see Lord Krishna and his consort Radha in three giant swings made of gold and silver,'' the temple's PRO Rakesh Tewari said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura's famous Dwarkadhish Temple is all-prepared for the holy month of 'Shravan', commencing from July 25, planning a variety of religious activities during the period while adhering to coronavirus guidelines.

Officials said no devotee will be allowed in without wearing a mask.

''Devotees would see Lord Krishna and his consort Radha in three giant swings made of gold and silver,'' the temple's PRO Rakesh Tewari said.

While two of the swings are made of silver, the third one is made with gold, he said. During the month, the temple also installs the famous improvised swings made from fruits, leaves, flowers, clothes etc and displays them on different occasions, Tewari said.

Covid norms would be strictly adhered to during these activities, the official said.

