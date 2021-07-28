Left Menu

Chris Hemsworth's family workout includes skating, horse-riding

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who are parents to daughter India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, are making sure to add elements of fun to their family workout.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:31 IST
Chris Hemsworth's family workout includes skating, horse-riding
Chris Hemsworth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who are parents to daughter India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, are making sure to add elements of fun to their family workout. On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the workout plan that they have planned for themselves and their children. Interestingly, their workout routine includes skating and horseriding.

"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and can Do attitude," he wrote. Along with it, he posted a few videos, wherein we can see the 'Thor' actor teaching his little daughter India how to skate. In another clip, India is seen riding a horse.

Fans are quite impressed to see Chris' family workout. "It seems you guys are training for olympics," a social media user commented.

"Ohh that looks like fun for everyone. Chris and Elsa for the parenting win," another one wrote. For the unversed, Chris also owns the fitness training app 'Centr', which was launched in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021