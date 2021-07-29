Karisma Kapoor recalls carrying her 'house' along with her

Thursday turned out to be a nostalgic day for actor Karisma Kapoor as she went back in time and shared a picture from her childhood days. Taking to Instagram, she posted a throwback image of her carrying a bag that looked like a house.

"Flashback to the time before tote bags when I literally carried my house with me #throwbackthursday," Karisma quipped. Karisma's bag caught the attention of several social media users.

Amrita Arora commented: "So cute." Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji on it. In the image, Karisma can be seen sporting a white shirt with a dark coloured dress over it.

Recently, Karisma shot for a special project with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. "Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.

According to a few reports, the two sisters will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)

