Sex Education Season 3: Release date, Story recap, cast & everything on series

After waiting several months, we finally got the release date for Sex Education Season 3. The news has been announced in the mid of June through a trailer and official Twitter handle of Netflix. The streamer shared the news and dropped the show's first-look images, including a photo of the new cast member Jemima Kirke, who played Headmistress Hope.

The tweet reads: "The wait is almost over! 'Sex Education' season 3 premieres September 17." The comedy-drama is coming with eight brand new episodes. In the trailer the Girl's actress Jemima Kirke explains the clip. She wants to make the Moordale Secondary "a pillar of excellence" introducing new uniforms and "new attitude."

She says, "Taking over for Mr. Groff to get the school back on track." The trailer also confirms the returning of actors Asa Butterfield (as Otis), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), and Connor Swindells (Adam). Check out the trailer and the poster below.

The first-look images show the students, including Maeve, Otis, Aimee, Eric, all dressed up in a grey school uniform.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

The Sex Education story so far

Sex Education is a comedy-drama created by Laurie Nunn. Season 1 follows the story of an insecure teenager who studied at Moordale Secondary School. His mom Dr. Jean Milburn is a sex therapist who starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama.

The series premiered on January 11, 2019 on Netflix with cast members like Asa Butterfield (as Otis Milburn), Gillian Anderson (Dr. Jean Milburn), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti) and others.

The teen drama was acclaimed critically and became commercially successful on Netflix, with over 40 million viewers streaming the first series after its debut. Sex Education Season 2 was released on January 17, 2020.

In the second season, we saw Jean Milburn visiting her doctor because she is not feeling well. There she finds out that she is pregnant. She is shocked by her unexpected pregnancy. Hopefully, the third season would make the viewers clear whether Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy. Besides, Maeve finds her mother using drugs again and calls the social services to report her. Maeve and Viv's quiz team wins nationals.

Jackson acts in the school musical event. Near the end of the musical, Adam bursts in and declares his feelings for Eric, who reciprocates. Mr Groff is also placed on leave by the school administrator. Otis leaves Maeve a voicemail, apologizing for everything and saying he loves her, but Isaac deletes the message and sends Otis away when he comes to see her.

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis." Asa Butterfield hinted at the plot. He said the upcoming series will start after a time gap.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Asa Butterfield said to The Guardian. "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," he added.

When he was asked how the relationship between Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley (played by Emma Mackey) would play out in Sex Education Season 3, he stated, "People get quite cross when we tease them and stretch it out. Their relationship continues to develop in season three."

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 held in Herefordshire in the village Symonds. The filming has also taken place in Llandogo, further south in the Wye Valley in Monmouthshire. While the shooting was ongoing, a Twitter user posted a picture of the house.

Walk in Symonds Yat today to find them filming sex education 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wAafKvaCpc — FW🎀 (@fernwhite__) February 15, 2021

Sex Education Season 3 cast

Sex Education Season 3 stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick.

Season 3 has also added Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh to the cast. Netflix already took to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new faces joining in Sex Education Season 3. In September 2020, Netflix teases, the cast members are safely headed back to set in proper PPE. Check out the tweet below.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

Sex Education S3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

