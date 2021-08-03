Left Menu

Selena Gomez fans slam comedy-drama 'The Good Fight' for joke on singer's kidney transplant

Seems like Selena Gomez fans are done with the same old jokes targeting her kidney transplant operation as they recently called out the comedy-drama 'The Good Fight' which aired a scene recently on the singer's surgery and started tweeting "Respect Selena Gomez."

Selena Gomez fans slam comedy-drama 'The Good Fight' for joke on singer's kidney transplant
Selena Gomez (Image source: Instagram).
Seems like Selena Gomez fans are done with the same old jokes targeting her kidney transplant operation as they recently called out the comedy-drama 'The Good Fight' which aired a scene recently on the singer's surgery and started tweeting "Respect Selena Gomez." The singer's fans recently took to Twitter to call out an episode of 'The Good Fight', which referenced the Disney alum's health battle.

As per E! News, in season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This leads to a conversation on comedy and cancels culture. During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad), Jay says it feels like you now "need a permission slip to tell a joke." So, Jim prints some joke permits. Jay then wonders if there are any topics that are off-limits.

"Um, necrophilia?" Jim replies. "No, that could be funny," Marissa responds. "Autism," Jay says. "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant," Jim states. After watching the episode, several of Selena's fans began tweeting "Respect Selena Gomez."

"When will people stop doing this!! RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ," one follower tweeted. Another wrote, "So we're usin Selena's kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."

On a related note, this isn't the first time or show to bring up the singer's kidney transplant, which she received in 2017 amid her battle with lupus. Last November, the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot came under fire for scenes showing students gossiping over who donated the kidney and graffiti that read "Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney."

Francia Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to Selena, also spoke out about the episode. After receiving backlash, Peacock, UTV, and executive producers issued an apology and the scenes were removed, as per E! News. "We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health, we have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

