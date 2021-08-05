Haikyuu!! Season 5 can show Hinata going to Karasuno High School to learn volleyball

Haikyuu!! Season 4 was released between January and December 2020. Now, the anime enthusiasts are waiting to get the latest updates on the fifth season. Unfortunately, the official announcement is yet to be made on Haikyuu!! Season 5.

The anime series has broken several records. As of November 2020, Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation. Both the manga and anime have been met with a positive response.

'Haikyuu!!' follows Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It tells the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could come with a new storyline that will not be connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. IBT noted that the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is likely to be the focus of the new season. It is also reported that there is enough source material for one more season. Hence, probably there could be a season 6 as well.

Besides, Haikyuu!! Season 4 ended by showing Hinata is upset and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

Therefore, Haikyuu!! Season 5 might also show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals, several reports claim.

One of the Reddit users predicts "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

While there's no confirmation on HaiKyuu!! Season 5, an English-language Haikyu!! Twitter account conveyed the message that they are "Looking forward to the continuation."

In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

However, whenever Haikyuu!! Season 5 would appear it seems almost all its previous artists would return includes Ryusei Nakao, Nobuyuri Sagara, Hiroshi Kamiya, Yu Miyazaki, Jun Nazuka, Hideaki Kabumoto, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ayumu Murase, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mamuro Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa, and Yuu Hayashi.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming shows. Till then stay tuned!

