'Stranger Things' season four to debut in 2022

Popular Netflix series Stranger Things will be back with its fourth season in 2022.The streamer confirmed the news on Friday after it released a new 30-second promo, containing new and old footages from the sci-fi series, on its official Twitter handle.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:33 IST
'Stranger Things' season four to debut in 2022
Image Credit: Twitter / Stranger Things
Popular Netflix series ''Stranger Things'' will be back with its fourth season in 2022.

The streamer confirmed the news on Friday after it released a new 30-second promo, containing new and old footages from the sci-fi series, on its official Twitter handle. '''Stranger Things' returns in 2022! See you in the upside down,'' Netflix tweeted.

''Stranger Things'', created by Matt and Ross Duffer, is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The show features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

Last year, the streamer had confirmed that Harbour's Jim Hopper will return for the fourth season after the character had seemingly died towards the end of the third season, which premiered in July 2019. New cast members for season four include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

