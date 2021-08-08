Ronit Roy flaunts his love for white colour

Left Menu

Actor Ronit Roy loves wearing white clothes, and his recent Instagram post is proof of that.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:59 IST
Actor Ronit Roy loves wearing white clothes, and his recent Instagram post is proof of that. On Sunday, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' star took to the photo-sharing application and shared a selfie, wherein he is seen sporting a white T-shirt. He teamed up his casual look with a white cap.

"Went to wake up my son! He goes 'Baba you're looking so white' Yes. I'm falling in love with white shirts all over again," he captioned the picture. Fans have also poured all praises for Ronit's post.

"You look so handsome," a user commented. "So cool," another one wrote.

Speaking of Ronit's work, he gained popularity with TV shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He also acted in films such as 'Udaan', 'Student of the Year', '2 States' and 'Kaabil'. He was last seen in OTT shows such as 'Hostages' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'. (ANI)

