The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to wrap soon, what latest we know!

The filming for the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is underway. After the production was halted for the COVID-19 pandemic, it commenced again on February 7, 2021. But they are going slow. It looks the fans have to wait long for its release.

While filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Star Tom Hopper who plays Luther Hargreeves, aka Number One) told Collider in April that they're just getting started:

"Well, the COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer. But yeah, we're really near the beginning. We're not that far into it at the moment, so we've got a long way to go, but it's good. The great thing is the material, the work is amazing, so every day on set is, like I say, a joy and so much fun."

However recently, the production for the series will conclude soon. Elliot Page shared the news on Instagram, noted Screen Rant. However, it seems after completing the post-production work, the series could not arrive in 2021. It's much more likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

The Umbrella Academy is a black comedy superhero streaming television series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Academy has five children. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The second season ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers. Ritu Arya (as Lila Pitts), Diego's love interest and The Handler's adopted daughter. Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus. Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves) are also joining The Umbrella Academy team.

Netflix already announced The episode titles. The y are as follows: "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

Currently, the release date for the drama is not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

