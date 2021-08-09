Kaleen Bhaiya will possibly face Maqbool in Mirzapur Season 3, what more you can see

The Indian and global enthusiasts of Mirzapur are ardently waiting for Season 3. Their demand to know what can happen in the third season augmented since they came to know about its renewal in the mid of November last year.

The rise of Covid-19 in India alongside the monsoon rains in Mumbai are the main obstacle on the way of Mirzapur Season 3's shooting. Therefore, fans need to wait further to get the news on filming part.

Season 2 of Mirzapur left some loose ends for Season 3. In our previous article, we had discussed the killing of Munna Tripathi. Kaleen Bhaiya was badly injured while Golu and Guddu killed Munna. We had revealed that Bhaiya would take revenge for losing his son.

We had also talked about Madhuri, the wife of Munna who becomes widow after his death. However, she is the new CM now. Many viewers are expecting her in Mirzapur Season 3 to see utilizing her power to take revenge for her husband's death. Apart from it, many fans are expecting her to look after someone for a new life or continue staying as Munna's widow.

On the other hand, the previous season saw the death of one of Dadda Tyagi's sons. While at the moment it is unclear who dies, we do see Vijay Varma taking his ring off. There are high chances that he will impersonate his elder brother in the third season and try to save Golu from his family's wrath, India Today noted.

Aided by Maqbool Khan, Beena killed Satyanand Tripathi. However, Kaleen Bhaiya will probably face Maqbool in Mirzapur Season 3 about who killed his father. Will Maqbool reveal it was Beena? Or will he take the blame in order to protect her?

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know what viewers can see in the third season of this Amazon Prime series.

