Left Menu

Bikaner police officer manhandled over land dispute

The SHO of Jasrasar Police Station of Bikaner was manhandled over a land dispute in Rajasthans Bikaner on Monday, officials said.Five accused, including a woman, have been arrested, Bikaner SP Tejaswani Gautam said.The woman is alleged to have grabbed SHO Sandeep Kumar by the neck and manhandled him.The SP said that the Zila Parishad had allotted a government land for a building of Jasrasar Police Station and after demarcation, a fencing was done by the police.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:37 IST
Bikaner police officer manhandled over land dispute
  • Country:
  • India

The SHO of Jasrasar Police Station of Bikaner was manhandled over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday, officials said.

Five accused, including a woman, have been arrested, Bikaner SP Tejaswani Gautam said.

The woman is alleged to have grabbed SHO Sandeep Kumar by the neck and manhandled him.

The SP said that the Zila Parishad had allotted a government land for a building of Jasrasar Police Station and after demarcation, a fencing was done by the police. Since a budget was not allotted for the building, construction is yet to begin, she said. Meanwhile, a family approached the high court challenging the Zila Parishad's decision to allot the land, claiming the land belonged to them. The court had ordered a stay on the matter, the officer said.

''Today, the SHO of Jasrasar got information that the family was removing the fencing so he reached the spot and objected but the family members started manhandling the SHO, Gautam said.

A woman caught the SHO from behind and manhandled him, she said.

The SP said that additional policemen were rushed to the spot to handle the situation. Four men and one woman have been arrested for the attack and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024