Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations Lit Up West Bengal with Religious Fervour
Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across West Bengal with great religious fervour. People gathered at mosques in traditional attire for prayers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari extended greetings. Mosques were illuminated, and people flocked to eateries and cinemas, indicating a joyous holiday spirit.
- Country:
- India
Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with immense religious fervour across West Bengal on Monday, as large gatherings of people in traditional attire offered prayers at mosques.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the public, while opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP conveyed his wishes via a post on X, expressing, ''Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all celebrating.''
Mosques and mazars throughout the state were beautifully lit for the festival. The festive atmosphere extended to local eateries and cinemas in Kolkata, which saw full attendance, as people made the most of their holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Marks 10th State Formation Day with Grand Celebrations
Stalwart of Tamil Nadu: Centenary Celebrations of Karunanidhi
LS polls: Demand for 'Laddu' goes high in Agra as parties prepare for their candidates' victory celebrations
Ladakh LG takes part in Summer Carnival as part of silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Early Celebrations Rock Baramati as Supriya Sule Leads