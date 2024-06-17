Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations Lit Up West Bengal with Religious Fervour

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with immense religious fervour across West Bengal on Monday, as large gatherings of people in traditional attire offered prayers at mosques.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the public, while opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP conveyed his wishes via a post on X, expressing, ''Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all celebrating.''

Mosques and mazars throughout the state were beautifully lit for the festival. The festive atmosphere extended to local eateries and cinemas in Kolkata, which saw full attendance, as people made the most of their holiday.

