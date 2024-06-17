Left Menu

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations Lit Up West Bengal with Religious Fervour

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across West Bengal with great religious fervour. People gathered at mosques in traditional attire for prayers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari extended greetings. Mosques were illuminated, and people flocked to eateries and cinemas, indicating a joyous holiday spirit.

Updated: 17-06-2024 22:37 IST
Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with immense religious fervour across West Bengal on Monday, as large gatherings of people in traditional attire offered prayers at mosques.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the public, while opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP conveyed his wishes via a post on X, expressing, ''Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all celebrating.''

Mosques and mazars throughout the state were beautifully lit for the festival. The festive atmosphere extended to local eateries and cinemas in Kolkata, which saw full attendance, as people made the most of their holiday.

