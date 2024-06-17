Left Menu

Neeraj Arora Resigns from Paytm Board Amid Personal Commitments

Former Chief Business Officer of WhatsApp, Neeraj Arora, has resigned from One97 Communications (owner of Paytm), citing personal commitments. Arora, who previously helped negotiate the WhatsApp-Facebook merger, had rejoined Paytm's board before its IPO. Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal of SEBI has been appointed as an independent director for five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Neeraj Arora, celebrated for his pivotal role in negotiating the WhatsApp merger with Facebook, has resigned from the board of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm. Citing personal commitments and pre-occupations, Arora's departure was confirmed through a regulatory filing on June 17, 2024.

Having previously left the Paytm board in 2018, Arora returned ahead of the company's IPO, marking his influence within the fintech giant. Despite his exit, Paytm has swiftly appointed Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal, a former whole-time director of SEBI, as an independent director for a tenure of five years.

Agarwal comes with a wealth of experience, overseeing various policy decisions related to equity, market bonds, currency, and corporate governance during his tenure at SEBI. Notably, he played a critical role in the revival package of the Mutual Fund Industry in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024