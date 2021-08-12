One Punch Man Chapter 150 spoilers claim severe battles between Heroes against monsters

One Punch Man Chapter 150 will reveal vital storyline and fans are ardently waiting to know the plot. The release of Chapter 149 left several cliffhangers for the next part to be solved. Chapter 150 of the manga was originally set to be released on Sunday, July 25, 2021, but the readers are disappointed to note that the manga has not yet been released on its schedule.

Experts predict One Punch Man Chapter 150 might release the next week, however, the reason for the delay is still unknown.

Advertisement

In the previous chapters, we saw some incredible battles between the Heroes against the monsters. In One Punch Man Chapter 149 Homeless Emperor arrives and attacks Fuhrer Ugly. Superalloy Darkshine was devastated after seeing his shininess slowly disappearing. He was shocked seeing the shininess of Golden Sperm, who instantly attacked Darkshine.

The imminent One Punch Man Chapter 150 is likely to show Genos in a ruined situation once again. Despite being a hero from every perspective, he loses everything. However, fans will be astonished to see his confidence as he is ready to take one more chance. Recently, he was defeated by the sperms with all of his mechanisms damaged.

On the other hand, One Punch Man Chapter 150 can also show King joining the fight scene. Fans will be disappointed learning that Saitama has less chance to return to action now. Iaian might lose his arms in the battle.

The other spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 150 reveal that Zombieman dies in the webcomic and he turns into ashes. Fubuki uses his power to heal Tatsumaki.

Fans can read One Punch Man Chapter 150 and the other chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. The raw scans are expected to be out on August 14. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 61 to focus on how Amado plans to defeat Kawaki