Peaky Blinders Season 6: What can happen to Gina Gray in final season? Know more!

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon. The avid viewers and fans of Peaky Blinders are left with many questions than answers after the previous season's finale came out. The upcoming final season will obviously see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

The returning of Gina Gray (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) in Peaky Blinders Season 6 is a big question to fans. Season 5 introduced Gina Gray as the pregnant American wife of Michael Gray. Gina is an American who meets Michael Ray (Finn Cole) in New York and later becomes his wife.

Advertisement

Gina soon emerged as a power-hungry schemer who encouraged her husband to wrest control of the Shelby Company from Tommy which inevitably put Michael at odds with his family, Screenrant noted. The previous season hinted that her story was not over but Anya Taylor-Joy is likely to come back in the final season.

When the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance (as Gina Gray's mom) in Peaky Blinders Season 6, he said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance.

The director Anthony Bryne earlier said to BBC Sounds' Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast, "Gina, and whoever her family are, will make themselves known, Oswald Mosley and some people around him and his world," Express noted.

On the other hand, the imminent Peaky Blinders Season 6 will focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple enemies he has grown over the years. Fans were surprised seeing when his plot to kill Oswald Mosley backfired horrifically and led to the demise of some of his closest allies. Now the series enthusiasts want to know the name of the character who betrayed him.

Someone close to the gangster betrayed the Shelby brother. The family members such as Ada Thorne are under suspicion. Even Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons is in the list of suspected characters.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Derry Girls Season 3 to 'definitely' start filming this year for an early 2022 release