Shtisel Season 4: Updates on its renewal and American remake

Season 3 of Shtisel arrived on Netflix in March 2021, since then fans are eagerly waiting for Shtisel Season 4. After the arrival of Shtisel via Netflix, it accumulates huge popularity. Shtisel (Hebrew: שטיסל‎) is an Israeli television drama that tells the story of an ultra-Orthodox family.

Despite a little marketing, the series gathered enormous viewership globally following the release of its second and third seasons. Now, will there be Shtisel Season 4?

Advertisement

The debut season of the series was nominated in 12 categories at the Israeli Television Academy Awards 2013, including two nominations for each of the best actors and actresses in a drama series – Dov Glickman and Michael Aloni, as well as for Ayelet Zurer and Neta Riskin.

Currently, there is no official confirmation on Shtisel Season 4 but studying the show's popularity and devoted fanbase, it looks like the future is certain. During the virtual panel following Shtisel Season 3 screening in December, the series co-creator Ori Elon told that the Shtisel family would exist forever, whether in the show or not, noted JewishBoston.

He said, "I've encountered some writer's block, and I don't know what will follow. Hopefully, there will be two more seasons, and the Shtisel characters will live forever."

Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news for viewers. Although there is no definite answer with us whether there will be Shtisel Season 4 but an American remake is on the way. The Shtisel American version is written by Insatiable creator Lauren Gussis and directed by Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan.

The American remake of Shtisel will show "a modern-day Romeo and Juliet story about an ultra-progressive, over-achieving secular eighteen-year-old young woman on the verge of personal freedom, and the strictly observant Orthodox young man to whom she is powerfully drawn – so powerfully that she is willing to uproot her entire life to be with him."

However, if Shtisel returns with Season 4, the stars Dov Glickman, Michael Aloni, Neta Riskin Sarel Piterman, Sasson Gabai, Shira Haas and Hadas Yaron will probably return to reprise their roles.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Netflix foreign language series.

Also Read: Lupin Season 3 already in the works: Will it release before 2022?