Race to the Stars: Global Ambitions in Space and Beyond

The global race for space exploration intensifies as China's LandSpace plans to launch a reusable rocket by 2026, Brazil faces setbacks with a failed commercial rocket launch, and Russia aims for a nuclear power plant on the moon. Each highlights ambitions and obstacles in modern space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese rocket developer LandSpace aims to trailblaze a path in reusable rockets, eyeing a mid-2026 target for recovery. This ambition marks China's drive to rival SpaceX, emphasizing cost-cutting and boosting accessibility for satellite deployment.

In Brazil, the country's aerospace aims suffered a setback as its first commercial rocket crashed post-launch, impacting South Korean firm Innospace's market shares, reflecting risks in commercial space operations.

Russia enters the lunar race, announcing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade. This move underscores Russia's historical pride in space exploration as it navigates competition from the US and China.

