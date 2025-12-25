Race to the Stars: Global Ambitions in Space and Beyond

Chinese rocket developer LandSpace aims to trailblaze a path in reusable rockets, eyeing a mid-2026 target for recovery. This ambition marks China's drive to rival SpaceX, emphasizing cost-cutting and boosting accessibility for satellite deployment.

In Brazil, the country's aerospace aims suffered a setback as its first commercial rocket crashed post-launch, impacting South Korean firm Innospace's market shares, reflecting risks in commercial space operations.

Russia enters the lunar race, announcing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade. This move underscores Russia's historical pride in space exploration as it navigates competition from the US and China.

