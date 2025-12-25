Race to the Stars: Global Ambitions in Space and Beyond
The global race for space exploration intensifies as China's LandSpace plans to launch a reusable rocket by 2026, Brazil faces setbacks with a failed commercial rocket launch, and Russia aims for a nuclear power plant on the moon. Each highlights ambitions and obstacles in modern space exploration.
Chinese rocket developer LandSpace aims to trailblaze a path in reusable rockets, eyeing a mid-2026 target for recovery. This ambition marks China's drive to rival SpaceX, emphasizing cost-cutting and boosting accessibility for satellite deployment.
In Brazil, the country's aerospace aims suffered a setback as its first commercial rocket crashed post-launch, impacting South Korean firm Innospace's market shares, reflecting risks in commercial space operations.
Russia enters the lunar race, announcing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade. This move underscores Russia's historical pride in space exploration as it navigates competition from the US and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- rocket
- LandSpace
- SpaceX
- nuclear power
- moon
- Russia
- Brazil
- Innospace
- space exploration
ALSO READ
Russians Anticipate Ukraine War Conclusion by 2026 Amid Peace Talks
Russia's Bold Move to Power the Moon: A Nuclear Future
TEPCO Set to Revive World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Unshakeable Bonds: The Resilient China-Russia Alliance Amid Sanctions
Cyberstorm: Pro-Russian Hackers Disrupt French Postal Service Before Christmas