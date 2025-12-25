Left Menu

U.S. Health Sector in Flux: New Deals, Drug Approvals, and Legal Challenges

Current U.S. health highlights include the EPA's discussions with Make America Healthy Again, declining Obamacare enrollments, key pharmaceutical acquisitions, weight-loss drug coverage models, and litigation around children's gender-affirming care. Notable corporate news involves Johnson & Johnson's record legal penalties and a surge in the weight-loss drug market.

Updated: 25-12-2025 02:30 IST
In recent health sector news, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has engaged with the Make America Healthy Again movement, signaling a potential shift in pesticide and chemical regulations. The movement's growing influence is notable, with figures such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking steps to align with its priorities.

Meanwhile, enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is declining. Stemming from an anticipated expiration of federal subsidies, experts predict a significant rise in premiums, doubling by 2026. This development comes amid increased activity in the weight-loss drug market, exemplified by a newly approved GLP-1 weight-loss pill from Novo Nordisk.

In legal matters, Johnson & Johnson faces a monumental financial penalty following a jury ruling over its talc products, while Democratic states have filed suits against the federal government to protect gender-affirming care for minors. As the fast-evolving landscape unfolds, pharmaceutical partnerships and competitive maneuverings also capture attention, like Sanofi's acquisition of Dynavax Technologies to strengthen its vaccine lineup.

