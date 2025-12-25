Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Victory Over Sudan: A Triumph Beyond Criticism
Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's captain and all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, scored twice to lead his team to a 3-0 victory over Sudan. Despite facing criticism after past performances, Mahrez emphasized focusing on the game rather than responding to critiques, as Algeria prepares for upcoming matches.
In a resounding 3-0 victory over Sudan, Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's esteemed captain, once again proved his prowess on the field, dismissing critics with a stellar performance. Scoring two of the three goals, Mahrez's skills were on full display, solidifying his position as Algeria's top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals.
Facing scrutiny for Algeria's recent exits at the group stage, the 34-year-old Mahrez, who recently transitioned from Manchester City to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, stated that his focus remains on the game rather than addressing critiques. His dedication is evident as he aims to guide Algeria towards a path of continued success.
Looking ahead, the Desert Warriors, having already secured their spot for the expanded 2026 World Cup, are set to face Burkina Faso next. With confidence from his recent AFC Champions League Elite triumph, Mahrez is determined to lead his team to greater heights in upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
