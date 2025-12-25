Left Menu

Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Victory Over Sudan: A Triumph Beyond Criticism

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's captain and all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, scored twice to lead his team to a 3-0 victory over Sudan. Despite facing criticism after past performances, Mahrez emphasized focusing on the game rather than responding to critiques, as Algeria prepares for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 02:23 IST
Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Victory Over Sudan: A Triumph Beyond Criticism
Riyad Mahrez

In a resounding 3-0 victory over Sudan, Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's esteemed captain, once again proved his prowess on the field, dismissing critics with a stellar performance. Scoring two of the three goals, Mahrez's skills were on full display, solidifying his position as Algeria's top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals.

Facing scrutiny for Algeria's recent exits at the group stage, the 34-year-old Mahrez, who recently transitioned from Manchester City to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, stated that his focus remains on the game rather than addressing critiques. His dedication is evident as he aims to guide Algeria towards a path of continued success.

Looking ahead, the Desert Warriors, having already secured their spot for the expanded 2026 World Cup, are set to face Burkina Faso next. With confidence from his recent AFC Champions League Elite triumph, Mahrez is determined to lead his team to greater heights in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025