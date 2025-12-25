Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Victory Over Sudan: A Triumph Beyond Criticism

In a resounding 3-0 victory over Sudan, Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's esteemed captain, once again proved his prowess on the field, dismissing critics with a stellar performance. Scoring two of the three goals, Mahrez's skills were on full display, solidifying his position as Algeria's top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals.

Facing scrutiny for Algeria's recent exits at the group stage, the 34-year-old Mahrez, who recently transitioned from Manchester City to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, stated that his focus remains on the game rather than addressing critiques. His dedication is evident as he aims to guide Algeria towards a path of continued success.

Looking ahead, the Desert Warriors, having already secured their spot for the expanded 2026 World Cup, are set to face Burkina Faso next. With confidence from his recent AFC Champions League Elite triumph, Mahrez is determined to lead his team to greater heights in upcoming matches.

