Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B'

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B'. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Plan A Plan B' is being touted as a quirky coming-of-age romance film.

Excited to make his digital debut with the upcoming movie, Riteish said, "I am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story. I can't wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix." Tamannaah also expressed her happiness on being a part of 'Plan A Plan B'.

"This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker - making others fall in love, she doesn't want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot! I can't wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon," she said. The makers have also unveiled the first look of Riteish and Tamannah from the film. In one of the images, Riteish is seen holding a file with text, 'Just Divorced and happier', written on it.

Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila will also feature in 'Plan A Plan B'. (ANI)

