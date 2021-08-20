John Wick 4 to have astounding action scenes, is Derek Kolstad working on it?

Fans are quite excited after hearing that the production for John Wick: Chapter 4 commenced on June 28, 2021 in Berlin and Paris, with additional filming to take place in Japan and New York City. Lionsgate had initially decided to shoot the franchise's fourth and fifth films back-to-back but later was forced to drop the plans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much of the plot for John Wick 4 remains shrouded in mystery. However, the imminent film will see Keanu Reeves returning as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild. The movie is about to bring some of the most astounding action scenes you will ever see on the big screens.

Chad Stahelski has been confirmed as the director of John Wick 4. He had also directed the previous three John Wick movies. Chad Stahelski was Keanu Reeves' stunt double in The Matrix films and went on to become a second unit director in films like Ninja Assassin and Captain America: Civil War, Movie Web reminded.

The script is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing the film. Derek Kolstad, who wrote all three movies of the John Wick franchise, will not put up the onus for fourth movie. The reason is Lionsgate didn't ask him to return, which surprised him along with fans across the world.

"No, it wasn't my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't... I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see," Derek Kolstad opined, as reported by Movie Web.

Along with Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 will see other actors such as Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Marko Zaror, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Clancy Brown.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

