Left Menu

Demi Lovato releases 'Melon Cake' music video on her 29th birthday

On the occasion of their 29th birthday, singer-actor Demi Lovato released the music video of 'Melon Cake' from their seventh studio album 'Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:31 IST
Demi Lovato releases 'Melon Cake' music video on her 29th birthday
Demi Lovato (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the occasion of their 29th birthday, singer-actor Demi Lovato released the music video of 'Melon Cake' from their seventh studio album 'Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Demi shared a snippet of the 'Melon Cake' video with the caption "No more melon cakes on birthdays. 29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook."

The Hannah Lux Davis directorial video begins with Demi taking a young girl to a bakery where she buys her a birthday cake. The video then changes to a frame featuring Demi in a black jumpsuit, jacket, and cowboy hat singing along to their liberating lyrics -- brought to life by rainbow-colored visuals and eccentric background dancers. People magazine shared that about an hour before the music video announcement post, Demi posted a video on their Instagram story of them getting their hair and makeup done and captioned the video "dropping something special on Facebook today."

Demi who came out as non-binary publicly in May shared that they will be using they/them pronouns to best represent their "fluidity." Instagram and Twitter were flooded with birthday wishes from her loving fans and fellow Hollywood friends like Sam Smith, Nikita Dragun, and Valerie Loureda among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021