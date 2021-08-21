Film producer and media personality Pradeep Guha dies

Film producer and well-known media personality Pradeep Guha passed away at a hospital here on Saturday.

Guha, who had produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer "Fiza" as well as the 2008 film ''Phir Kabhi'', breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

The producer's wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media. ''We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha. In these COVID times, the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. ''No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read.

According to a hospital source, Guha, who was in their 60s, was battling cancer.

''He passed away due to cancer today afternoon at the hospital. He was 68-69," the source told PTI.

Guha, a St Xavier's College alumnus, worked with the Times Group for almost three decades and served as the president of the company. He later joined Zee Entertainment as CEO for three years. He was currently in the position of managing director at 9X Media Private Limited. Film personalities Manoj Bajpayee, Subhash Ghai and Adnan Sami condoled Guha's death on social media.

''Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep's passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep,'' Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

Sami said he is saddened to learn about Guha's demise.

''He was an incredible person & a genius at marketing! I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of 'Bombay Times' 20 years ago,'' he added.

Ghai said he is indebted to Guha for his unending support and guidance for his film institute Whistling Woods, where the producer had served as a managing director.

''Goodbye my friend #Pradeep Guha. I will always be indebted for your genuine love and support to I needed and we all @Whistling_Woods international for your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth... RIP my friend,'' he tweeted.

