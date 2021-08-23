Left Menu

'CSI' actor William Petersen hospitalised after feeling ill on set

The 'CSI' star William Peterson was admitted to a hospital on Friday after feeling unwell on the set of the popular sequel crime drama television series.

23-08-2021
The 'CSI' star William Peterson was admitted to a hospital on Friday after feeling unwell on the set of the popular sequel crime drama television series. A representative for Petersen told Variety that William was taken to the hospital "as a precautionary measure," as he has been exhausted from "working long hours on the set of the show for the past 12 weeks".

As TMZ first reported, the 68-year-old is now out of the hospital and is recovering. William will be seen reprising his role as Gil Grissom from the 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' in the new series, which is set to premiere on CBS on October 6.

Apart from acting, William also serves as an executive producer of 'CSI: Vegas', like he was on the original series 'CSI'. The actor won a Screen Actors Guild award for his work on 'CSI'. He also bagged nominations for a Golden Globe and three Emmys as a producer on the show.

Apart from Williams, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham will also be reprising their roles in 'CSI: Vegas' as Sara Sidle and David Hodges. Paul Guilfoyle will also guest star on the series, reprising his role as Jim Brass. The new characters that have been tapped in for the show include Maxine Roby (played by Paula Newsome), Josh Folsom (played by Matt Lauria), Hugo Ramirez (played by Mel Rodriguez), and Allie Rajan (played by Mandeep Dhillon).

As per Variety, 'CSI: Vegas' will open a brand new chapter for the original 'CSI' (Crime scene Investigation) team in Las Vegas, where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down their lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators will join hands with old friends in order to come up with new techniques to carry out justice in the city. (ANI)

